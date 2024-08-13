ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

TSE:ADEN opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

