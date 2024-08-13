Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

