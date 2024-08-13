AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

