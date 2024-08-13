AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.57.
AGF Management Company Profile
