agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors grew its position in agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

agilon health Stock Down 3.4 %

agilon health stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.