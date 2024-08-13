Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,900 shares, a growth of 1,275.9% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
About Air China
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.