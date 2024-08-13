Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,900 shares, a growth of 1,275.9% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

