Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

ATSG opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

