Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Raised to $15.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 432,595 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

