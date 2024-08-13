Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

