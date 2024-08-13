ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7005 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

