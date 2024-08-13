Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.