Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $23,340,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

