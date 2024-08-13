Allstate Corp Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.16. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

