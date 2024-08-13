Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,304. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

