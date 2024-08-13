Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,304. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

