Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 159.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 12.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $2,658,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

