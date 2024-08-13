Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.