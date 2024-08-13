Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,009,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 130,359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,707,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $393,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 360,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 518,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

