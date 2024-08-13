AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Down 7.4 %

AMCX stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $79,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,348 shares of company stock valued at $453,627. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,877,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 339,912 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.