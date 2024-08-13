Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

