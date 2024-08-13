Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Amedisys worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -153.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

