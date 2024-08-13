American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,549 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

