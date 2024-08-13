American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 360.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

AFG stock opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

