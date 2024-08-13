AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

