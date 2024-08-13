Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.03 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

