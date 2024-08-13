Analysts Offer Predictions for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

