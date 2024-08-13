ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA) Short Interest Down 48.1% in July

ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 368,800 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANEW Medical Price Performance

WENA stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. ANEW Medical has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

ANEW Medical Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

