ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA) Short Interest Down 48.1% in July

ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 368,800 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANEW Medical Price Performance
WENA stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. ANEW Medical has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
ANEW Medical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANEW Medical
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for ANEW Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANEW Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.