APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

