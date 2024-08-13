Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Acadian Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,635,349 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $546,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

