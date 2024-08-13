Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,835,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $22,370,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Apple by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,237,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 744,383 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $515,504,000 after buying an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

