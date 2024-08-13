Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.