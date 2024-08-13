Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.56.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,716 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

