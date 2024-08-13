Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARDT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

ARDT opened at $16.13 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

