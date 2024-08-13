Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARDT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $16.13 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

