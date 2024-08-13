Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

