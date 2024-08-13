Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

