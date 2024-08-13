Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

