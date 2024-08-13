Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.