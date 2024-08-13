Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARTV. Wedbush assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

