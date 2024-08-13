Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Artivion stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Artivion has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Artivion by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

