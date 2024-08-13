ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.28

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and traded as high as $18.36. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 50,097 shares trading hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

