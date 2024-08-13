Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 1,202.1% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,800 shares, a growth of 1,202.1% from the July 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.