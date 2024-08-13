Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

