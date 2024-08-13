Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Tobam raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

