Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,439,000.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

