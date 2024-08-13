Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 727 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

