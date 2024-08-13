Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

