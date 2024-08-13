Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $102,213,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

CZR opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $56.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

