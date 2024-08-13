Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

