Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

