Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,684,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,669,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

